United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Gap Down to $32.64

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.64, but opened at $31.71. United Natural Foods shares last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.30.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $292,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,545,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,514 shares of company stock worth $8,756,635 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

