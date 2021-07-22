Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Shares Gap Down to $158.93

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $158.93, but opened at $153.00. Williams-Sonoma shares last traded at $152.84, with a volume of 3,454 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.62.

The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.40.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.78, for a total transaction of $833,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,721,982.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,607 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,234 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $85,456,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,323,000 after purchasing an additional 707,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,431,000 after purchasing an additional 701,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,613,000 after acquiring an additional 228,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,701,000 after acquiring an additional 206,549 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

