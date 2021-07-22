PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Down to $10.46

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.46, but opened at $10.00. PBF Energy shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 56,944 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research cut PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.98.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in PBF Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd bought a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 969,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after buying an additional 29,784 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 145.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 280,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 165,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.