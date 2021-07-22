Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 25.50%.
NASDAQ GSBC opened at $51.55 on Thursday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.32 and a 1-year high of $60.54. The stock has a market cap of $707.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.
Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
