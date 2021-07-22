Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 25.50%.

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $51.55 on Thursday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.32 and a 1-year high of $60.54. The stock has a market cap of $707.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $234,890.00. Insiders sold a total of 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $558,245 over the last ninety days. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.