Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Announces Earnings Results

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36, RTT News reports. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $71.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $83.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $411,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,796,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

