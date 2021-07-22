Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Up to $35.99

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.99, but opened at $36.98. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $36.54, with a volume of 116 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.30.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.