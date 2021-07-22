Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,076 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.06% of SM Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 1,401.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 5,670.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SM shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

SM opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $26.86.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

