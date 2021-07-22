CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 312.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,496 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARG. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

In related news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at $155,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $361,465.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,309,223 shares in the company, valued at $33,817,230.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 440,963 shares of company stock worth $11,812,912 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

CARG opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.62. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

