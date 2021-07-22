Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes $1.26 Million Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 456.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $182.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $212.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

