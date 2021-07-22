OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of OneSpan worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OneSpan by 8,391.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of OneSpan during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in OneSpan in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSPN. Sidoti upgraded OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $320,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 35,081 shares of company stock worth $883,961 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

OSPN opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44. OneSpan Inc. has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $33.33.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. OneSpan’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

