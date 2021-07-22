$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.15. PacWest Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 171.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PACW. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $51,562,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 319.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,153,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,143,000 after buying an additional 1,639,518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $35,619,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,482,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $37,072,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PACW traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.33. 8,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,584. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.59. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

