Zacks: Analysts Expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $376.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to report sales of $376.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $379.91 million and the lowest is $374.16 million. ICF International posted sales of $353.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ICF International.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $378.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barrington Research upped their target price on ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

Shares of ICF International stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.80. 41,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,342. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International has a 1-year low of $60.02 and a 1-year high of $102.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ICF International’s payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in ICF International in the 1st quarter worth $8,807,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ICF International in the 1st quarter worth about $3,050,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ICF International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 26,677 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in ICF International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 440,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,511,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the first quarter worth approximately $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICF International (ICFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.