NIX (NIX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. NIX has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $62,349.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NIX has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,131.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,987.49 or 0.06185583 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.93 or 0.01359836 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.22 or 0.00371047 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00133718 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.95 or 0.00606722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.90 or 0.00379371 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.31 or 0.00293511 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,464 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

