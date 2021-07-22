Smartlands Network Trading 31.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Smartlands Network has a total market cap of $27.46 million and approximately $113,541.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded 31.1% higher against the dollar. One Smartlands Network coin can now be purchased for $5.38 or 0.00016755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00047781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00014107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $266.89 or 0.00830638 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Smartlands Network Profile

Smartlands Network (SLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Buying and Selling Smartlands Network

