Karpus Management Inc. Invests $604,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of AON by 1.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AON by 95.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of AON by 1,813.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after purchasing an additional 220,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AON by 4.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $230.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.84. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $260.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $235.04 price objective on AON and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.89.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

