Karpus Management Inc. Lowers Position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) by 81.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,925 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $394,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 73.3% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCA opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

