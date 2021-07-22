Karpus Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of Monument Circle Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $481,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $580,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $678,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $963,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $963,000.

NYSE:MON opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.71.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

