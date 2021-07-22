Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $1.63 Million in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sabre during the first quarter worth about $2,548,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the first quarter worth about $4,686,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 3.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 724,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 257,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 171,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 49.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,341,665.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00. Insiders have sold 83,167 shares of company stock worth $1,179,888 over the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.02. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative net margin of 131.73% and a negative return on equity of 334.48%. The company had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

