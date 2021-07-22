FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.750-$11.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $314.88.
FDS traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $340.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,052. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $365.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.
In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,003. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
FactSet Research Systems Company Profile
FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.
