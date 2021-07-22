American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Announces Earnings Results

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. American Electric Power updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.550-$4.750 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.55-4.75 EPS.

Shares of AEP traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.10. The stock had a trading volume of 36,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,474. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.24.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $691,828.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,826 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.