Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $63.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,613,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,247,000 after buying an additional 38,484 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,807,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,788,686.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 580,000 shares of company stock valued at $38,773,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

