Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Issues Earnings Results

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.69, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $5.550-$5.750 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $5.55-5.75 EPS.

Shares of RS stock opened at $150.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $94.47 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

