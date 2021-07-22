Karpus Management Inc. Takes $1.56 Million Position in Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 162,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned 8.36% of Ignyte Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGNY. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $532,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $724,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,113,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IGNY opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.71. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

