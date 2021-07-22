Karpus Management Inc. Has $2.04 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $99,401,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,155,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,406,000 after purchasing an additional 608,834 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,853,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after acquiring an additional 179,860 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $56.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.68. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $59.19.

