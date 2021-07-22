Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 18,243 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,243 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.22% of Paramount Group worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

PGRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.61.

PGRE stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.60. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.48. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

