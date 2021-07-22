Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Stake Raised by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.13% of Terreno Realty worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,726,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,253,000 after purchasing an additional 318,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,138,000 after purchasing an additional 290,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,046,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,054,000 after purchasing an additional 210,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 64.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 504,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,224,000 after purchasing an additional 197,137 shares in the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRNO opened at $67.37 on Thursday. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $52.63 and a twelve month high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.27.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 80.56%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

