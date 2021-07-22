First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys New Stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 20,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in American Finance Trust by 206.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 26,832 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in American Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in American Finance Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in American Finance Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in American Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on AFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $923.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 94.44%.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

