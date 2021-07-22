Brokerages Set Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT at $41.43

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.43.

Several analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $38.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.04. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,481,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,289.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,015. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,368,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,721 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $146,753,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,956 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $142,620,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $124,465,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

