First Heartland Consultants Inc. Invests $234,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $278.36 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $196.49 and a twelve month high of $280.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.26.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

