Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 72,864 Shares of PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its position in PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,864 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in PARTS iD were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ID. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PARTS iD in the first quarter worth about $78,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in PARTS iD in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in PARTS iD in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in PARTS iD in the first quarter worth about $2,190,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PARTS iD in the first quarter worth about $4,394,000.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on PARTS iD in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ID stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. PARTS iD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35.

About PARTS iD

PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. It offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports, RVs/campers, boats, outdoor sports and camping gear, and tools.

