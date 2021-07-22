Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 152,427 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 66.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 152,427 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XEC. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 27,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XEC opened at $66.03 on Thursday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.91.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. The business had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.70%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XEC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

