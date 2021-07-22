Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $5 Million in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FWAA. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FWAA stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

