First Heartland Consultants Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 129,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 64,806 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $445,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $808,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,094,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $793,000.

Get Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF stock opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

About Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.