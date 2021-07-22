ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541,927 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WISH. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,156,163,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $116,272,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $31,918,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,863,000 after buying an additional 1,046,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $15,800,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

In other ContextLogic news, VP Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $27,785.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,320.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $4,160,994.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,994.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,088,895 shares of company stock worth $9,795,168 in the last three months.

Several analysts have issued reports on WISH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

WISH stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.44. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. ContextLogic’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

ContextLogic Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH).

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.