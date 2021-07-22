Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Increases Stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,547 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.78% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 6th. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

NASDAQ ORIC opened at $18.40 on Thursday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,468 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $61,872.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,934 shares in the company, valued at $700,305.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,998 shares of company stock worth $200,752.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

