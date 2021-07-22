Makaira Partners LLC Has $83.43 Million Stock Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Makaira Partners LLC cut its holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,348,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. L Brands comprises about 17.6% of Makaira Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Makaira Partners LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $83,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LB. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in L Brands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in L Brands by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 42,698 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in L Brands by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 25,633 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L Brands alerts:

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 23,001,096 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $1,679,310,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock worth $2,008,333,277. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LB. CIBC raised their price target on L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on L Brands from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on L Brands from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.74.

Shares of NYSE:LB traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $76.39. 28,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,432,695. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.47. L Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $77.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. L Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.