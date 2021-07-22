Aavegotchi Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00003470 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $44.26 million and $36.23 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00047789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00014100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $265.77 or 0.00829158 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

GHST is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 42,417,966 coins and its circulating supply is 39,795,902 coins. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

