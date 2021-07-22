Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.13 Million

Analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will post $4.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.26 million and the highest is $6.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $28.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 million to $68.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $145.00 million, with estimates ranging from $84.43 million to $239.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63).

A number of equities analysts have commented on APLS shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $30,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,428 shares of company stock worth $10,079,112 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.40. 7,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,326. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.61. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

