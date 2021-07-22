Arqma (ARQ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3,264.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Arqma has a market capitalization of $317,819.76 and approximately $3,264.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arqma has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0317 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,052.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,983.67 or 0.06188822 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $435.91 or 0.01359978 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.83 or 0.00370745 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00133671 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.35 or 0.00606334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.23 or 0.00378217 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.23 or 0.00293973 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,078,810 coins and its circulating supply is 10,034,267 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

