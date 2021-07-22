Potrero Capital Research LLC Buys Shares of 850,000 Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,585,000. Colicity comprises about 2.1% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLIU. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colicity during the first quarter valued at $12,643,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Colicity during the first quarter valued at $11,976,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Colicity during the first quarter valued at $7,621,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colicity during the first quarter worth about $7,277,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Colicity during the first quarter worth about $7,160,000.

Shares of Colicity stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.97. 106,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,559. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.03. Colicity Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

