Brokerages Expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.07 Million

Brokerages expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to report sales of $178.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.79 million to $179.43 million. Kadant posted sales of $152.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year sales of $720.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $714.00 million to $728.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $758.34 million, with estimates ranging from $744.00 million to $774.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million. Kadant had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KAI shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total transaction of $160,633.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,838.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $551,558 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Kadant by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KAI traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $177.92. 7 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,920. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.33. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

