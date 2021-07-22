Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 3,500 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been given a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target (up previously from GBX 4,550 ($59.45)) on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 8th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on Unilever in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,515.83 ($59.00).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of Unilever stock traded down GBX 268 ($3.50) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,035 ($52.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,801,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,914. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,287.27. The company has a market cap of £105.35 billion and a PE ratio of 22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.