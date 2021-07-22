Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.42

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.42 and last traded at C$5.46, with a volume of 128580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.55.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FVI shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.25 to C$6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Laurentian reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.03.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.37. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.72.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$149.18 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.7225993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.43 per share, with a total value of C$148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 559,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,158,771.61. Also, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,960.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,533,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,269,357.46.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

