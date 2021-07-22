Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $159.41

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $159.41 and last traded at $159.16, with a volume of 306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $158.46.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

