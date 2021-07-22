Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Gap Up to $157.29

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $157.29, but opened at $165.03. Chart Industries shares last traded at $158.81, with a volume of 1,476 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTLS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.29.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.
About Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
