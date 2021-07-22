Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Gap Up to $157.29

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $157.29, but opened at $165.03. Chart Industries shares last traded at $158.81, with a volume of 1,476 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTLS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

About Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.