Playkey Trading Down 25.2% This Week (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last week, Playkey has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. Playkey has a market capitalization of $140,588.64 and $83,368.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00047789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00014100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.77 or 0.00829158 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.