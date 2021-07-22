SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Boosted by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,817 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $59,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,095,000 after buying an additional 160,355 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,038,000 after buying an additional 366,601 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,069,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,142,000 after buying an additional 103,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,342,000 after buying an additional 28,236 shares in the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.59. The stock had a trading volume of 155,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,987,852. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.89.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

