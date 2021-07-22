Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $39.11 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 367.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,092 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $39,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in Cintas by 0.5% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 0.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Cintas by 2.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $389.60. 635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,918. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $282.69 and a 52 week high of $392.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.