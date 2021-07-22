Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324,064 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Johnson Controls International worth $55,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,252,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,365,000 after purchasing an additional 881,738 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 442.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,667,000 after buying an additional 1,779,597 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JCI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.16. 26,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,072,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $36.41 and a 12 month high of $70.81.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

