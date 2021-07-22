201,484 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 201,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,196,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research set a $264.62 target price on shares of Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.74.

SNOW stock traded up $6.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $265.88. 53,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,522,822. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.44. The company has a market cap of $78.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.43. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total value of $811,632.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 758,703 shares of company stock valued at $185,364,847. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

